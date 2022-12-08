See All Anesthesiologists in Fullerton, CA
Dr. David Lee, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
4.7 (67)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Lee, MD

Dr. David Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at FCPP - Fullerton Ortho Surgery Group in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    FCPP - Fullerton Ortho Surgery Group
    680 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA 92831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 879-0050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Placentia-Linda Hospital
  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Chronic Pain

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Great first visit. They were able to see me within a dew days of insurance approval. Staff was super friendly and waiting time was short. The doctor was straight forward yet took the time and explained all of the questions that I had. I have a follow up appointment for the procedure and will update the review.
    Gloria C. — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. David Lee, MD

    Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    16 years of experience
    English
    1558523928
    Education & Certifications

    The Orthopedic Clinic Asociation (Toca)
    SUNY Downstate Brooklyn
    Rush University
    Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Uc Riverside
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at FCPP - Fullerton Ortho Surgery Group in Fullerton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

