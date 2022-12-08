Overview of Dr. David Lee, MD

Dr. David Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at FCPP - Fullerton Ortho Surgery Group in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.