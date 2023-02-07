Overview of Dr. David Lesnik, MD

Dr. David Lesnik, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Melrose, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Lesnik works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Melrose, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.