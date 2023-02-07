Dr. David Lesnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lesnik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Lesnik, MD
Dr. David Lesnik, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Melrose, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Lesnik's Office Locations
Tufts Medical Center Community Care, ENT585 Lebanon St # 2, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely would continue to go to him. Went several times and took excellent care of me. Explained everything clearly and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. David Lesnik, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871564831
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lesnik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lesnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lesnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lesnik has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lesnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lesnik speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesnik.
