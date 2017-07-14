Overview of Dr. David Levine, MD

Dr. David Levine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Levine works at David J Levine in Gaithersburg, MD with other offices in Montgomery Village, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Blepharitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.