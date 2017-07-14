Dr. David Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Levine, MD
Dr. David Levine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
David J Levine6 Montgomery Village Ave Ste 340, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Directions
David J Levine MD19271 Montgomery Village Ave Ste H2, Montgomery Village, MD 20886 Directions (301) 977-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
I love this guy. He exudes confidence and delivers. I didn't have him do my cataracts only because we live so far away now.
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English, French
- Wash Hospital Center
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Tufts University
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Stye, Blepharitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
