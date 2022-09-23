Dr. David Lott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lott, MD
Dr. David Lott, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Scottsdale - Cancer13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 933-6836
I went to Dr. Lott for a 2nd opinion of a prolonged vocal issue I was having. I found him to be very professional, informative and he took the time to answer all the questions I had. I never felt like he was in a rush, in fact just the opposite was true, very patient and caring. His bedside manners and ability to explain medical terms in a simplified way was nothing short of remarkable. I highly recommend him, such a refreshing experience from the norm.
About Dr. David Lott, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. Lott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lott using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lott has seen patients for Laryngeal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.