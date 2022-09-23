See All Oncologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. David Lott, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview of Dr. David Lott, MD

Dr. David Lott, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Lott works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngeal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale - Cancer
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Sep 23, 2022
    I went to Dr. Lott for a 2nd opinion of a prolonged vocal issue I was having. I found him to be very professional, informative and he took the time to answer all the questions I had. I never felt like he was in a rush, in fact just the opposite was true, very patient and caring. His bedside manners and ability to explain medical terms in a simplified way was nothing short of remarkable. I highly recommend him, such a refreshing experience from the norm.
    Ken E. — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. David Lott, MD

    Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    12 years of experience
    English
    Education & Certifications

    MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

