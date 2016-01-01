Dr. David Ly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ly, MD
Dr. David Ly, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They completed their residency with University Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute
Sequoia Regional Cancer Center4945 W Cypress Ave, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 624-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1477879864
- University Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Ly accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ly.
