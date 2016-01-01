Dr. David Lyden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Lyden, MD
Overview of Dr. David Lyden, MD
Dr. David Lyden, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Lyden works at
Dr. Lyden's Office Locations
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-3400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
About Dr. David Lyden, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1558332965
Education & Certifications
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyden accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyden works at
Dr. Lyden has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.