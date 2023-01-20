Overview of Dr. David Matusiak, DO

Dr. David Matusiak, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Matusiak works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.