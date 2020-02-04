Overview

Dr. David McAnulty, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland, Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.



Dr. McAnulty works at Not currently practicing, Portland, OR in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.