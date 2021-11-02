Dr. David Minor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Minor, MD
Overview
Dr. David Minor, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.
Dr. Minor works at
Locations
Southside Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery720 W 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74132 Directions (918) 760-0700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I thought he was moving to another location ? He and his staff are very polite and I have gone to him as well as Lori Rule for 40 years or more.
About Dr. David Minor, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1285610402
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minor works at
Dr. Minor has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Minor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minor.
