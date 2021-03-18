Overview of Dr. David Oberlander, MD

Dr. David Oberlander, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsbluff, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System and Regional West Medical Center.



Dr. Oberlander works at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, NE with other offices in Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.