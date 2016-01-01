Dr. David O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. David O'Connor, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.
Dr. O'Connor works at
Locations
-
1
Bluebonnet Trails Community Mhmr Center1009 N Georgetown St, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 244-8489
-
2
Austindiagnosticclnc1401 Medical Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 505-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. David O'Connor, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Connor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connor works at
Dr. O'Connor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
