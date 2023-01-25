Overview of Dr. David Palmer, MD

Dr. David Palmer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their fellowship with Medical College Of Virginia



Dr. Palmer works at Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC in Savannah, GA with other offices in Pooler, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Knee Dislocation and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.