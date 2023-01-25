Dr. David Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Palmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Palmer, MD
Dr. David Palmer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their fellowship with Medical College Of Virginia
Dr. Palmer's Office Locations
1
Georgia Eye Institute210 E Derenne Ave, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 302-1248Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday1:00pm - 5:00pm
2
Optim Orthopedics - Pooler101 W Mulberry Blvd, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 324-7489
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
- Effingham Health System
- Optim Medical Center -Tattnall
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Palmer as always is very thorough, listens and answers any questions and questions of the patient. He's very attentive to his patients.
About Dr. David Palmer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1568435162
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia
- University of Missouri|University of Missouri at Kansas City
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
