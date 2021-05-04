See All Psychiatrists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. David Panting, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Panting, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Honduras, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Panting works at First Step of Sarasota in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Addictions Detoxification And Rehabilitation
    1726 18th St, Sarasota, FL 34234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 366-5333
  2. 2
    David Panting MD
    401 2nd Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 748-4600
  3. 3
    Operation PAR
    6253 14TH ST W, Bradenton, FL 34207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 753-0877
  4. 4
    First Step of Sarasota Inc
    4613 N Washington Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 366-5333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mental Disorders Related to Alzheimers Chevron Icon
Neurologic and-or Neurobehavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 04, 2021
    Dr. Panting is a great doctor. He hears when you talk or ask questions. He talks "with" you- not AT or DOWN at you. He's very patient & I never feel rushed. (weird, huh?) He spends time figuring out the best treatment. If one thing isn't working, he'll find what will, including non-traditional options. He has a sense of humor & is punctual. He's professional but not all doctory, intimidating or judgey. Sadie (do-it-all office person & jokester) is awesome & a truly nice, fun human. The office is welcoming & quiet. I highly recommend Dr. Panting. I trust him and he cares...as well as Sadie. She is a blast & very helpful. Thanks you guys!
    — May 04, 2021
    Photo: Dr. David Panting, MD
    About Dr. David Panting, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1801887823
    Education & Certifications

    • Allegheny Neuropsych Inst
    • Allegheny Gen Hospital
    • St Francis Medical Center
    • Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Honduras, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    • Manhattan College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Panting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panting has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Panting. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panting.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

