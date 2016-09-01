Dr. David Payne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Payne, MD
Overview of Dr. David Payne, MD
Dr. David Payne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payne's Office Locations
- 1 540 N Golden Circle Dr Ste 107, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 479-0840
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Payne will tell you the truth. I love an honest Dr. even if you don't want to hear it. Dr. Payne has been the only (work comp) doctor that has really helped me out. I have been thru 4 doctors and he has been the one to really listen to me and my many pains. So mad that I had to go thru 4 years of pain and suffering and heartless doctors telling me, it was all in my head. I'm making up the pain. Dr. Pain in the 1st 2 months of seeing him found out where its coming from. Still working on me.
About Dr. David Payne, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760492193
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payne accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Payne speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.
