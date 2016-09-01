See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. David Payne, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Payne, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Payne, MD

Dr. David Payne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Neeraj Gupta, MD
Dr. Neeraj Gupta, MD
2.8 (32)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew Blecher, MD
Dr. Andrew Blecher, MD
4.3 (56)
View Profile
Dr. David Feingold, MD
Dr. David Feingold, MD
2.5 (17)
View Profile

Dr. Payne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    540 N Golden Circle Dr Ste 107, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 479-0840

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Payne?

    Sep 01, 2016
    Dr. Payne will tell you the truth. I love an honest Dr. even if you don't want to hear it. Dr. Payne has been the only (work comp) doctor that has really helped me out. I have been thru 4 doctors and he has been the one to really listen to me and my many pains. So mad that I had to go thru 4 years of pain and suffering and heartless doctors telling me, it was all in my head. I'm making up the pain. Dr. Pain in the 1st 2 months of seeing him found out where its coming from. Still working on me.
    Eva in Moreno Valley, CA — Sep 01, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Payne, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Payne, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Payne to family and friends

    Dr. Payne's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Payne

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Payne, MD.

    About Dr. David Payne, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760492193
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Payne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Payne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Payne, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.