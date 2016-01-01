Overview

Dr. David Penn, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Penn works at Peachtree Vascular Specialists P.C. in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in Riverdale, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.