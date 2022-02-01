See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Austin, TX
Dr. David Prokai, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. David Prokai, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Austin, TX. 

Dr. Prokai works at Aspire Fertility in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Aspire Fertility
    911 W 38th St Ste 402, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 817-2186
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterosalpingography
Hysteroscopy
In Vitro Fertilization
Hysterosalpingography
Hysteroscopy
In Vitro Fertilization

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysterosalpingography Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Semen Analysis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Prokai, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457641987
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Prokai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prokai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prokai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prokai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Prokai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prokai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prokai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prokai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

