Dr. Remy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Remy, MD
Overview
Dr. David Remy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Remy works at
Locations
-
1
Hillcrest Medical Center1120 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 634-7542Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
La Jolla Medical Group Inc.6221 Wilshire Blvd Ste 509, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 653-6431
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Remy?
Dr. Remy is the most patient listener and thorough doctor I've had in over a decade. He has a holistic approach to discussing your health and is very proactive about taking the necessary steps for you to reach your health goals as a patient. I feel like I discovered the best general practitioner in LA!
About Dr. David Remy, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1508131509
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Remy accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Remy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Remy works at
Dr. Remy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Remy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Remy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Remy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.