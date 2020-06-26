Overview

Dr. David Resnick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Resnick works at CareMount Medical, P.C., Mount Kisco, NY in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.