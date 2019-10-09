Dr. David Rice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Rice, MD
Dr. David Rice, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and HCA Florida Englewood Hospital.
Dr. Rice works at
Dr. Rice's Office Locations
-
1
Advocate Radiation Oncology3080 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-8109
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rice?
Rice is not good for me at all will never see him again
About Dr. David Rice, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1558356782
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- University Of Hawaii
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rice works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.