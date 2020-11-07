Overview of Dr. David Rimmer III, MD

Dr. David Rimmer III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Rimmer III works at Memorial Physicians Group in Gulfport, MS with other offices in Bay Saint Louis, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.