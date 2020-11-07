See All General Surgeons in Gulfport, MS
Dr. David Rimmer III, MD
Dr. David Rimmer III, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (10)
Map Pin Small Gulfport, MS
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Rimmer III, MD

Dr. David Rimmer III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Rimmer III works at Memorial Physicians Group in Gulfport, MS with other offices in Bay Saint Louis, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rimmer III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    General Surgery At Mhg
    1340 Broad Ave Ste 240, Gulfport, MS 39501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 575-2920
  2. 2
    Hancock Internal Medicine Clinic
    835 Thames Ave, Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 466-4977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 07, 2020
    I was having major pain from my gallbladder. I learned it needed to be removed and was worried about the surgery. After speaking with Dr. Rimmer I was comfortable and confident with him doing to procedure. I felt truly cared for and knew he would do whatever was needed to help me feel better. I have had all positive results from my surgery and would highly recommend him to anyone needing gallbladder surgery or any surgery he would perform.
    Shannon — Nov 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Rimmer III, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619976636
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    Medical Education

