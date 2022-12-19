Overview

Dr. David Ritzow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.



Dr. Ritzow works at Orthopedic & Sports Institute in Appleton, WI with other offices in Shawano, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.