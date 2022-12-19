See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Appleton, WI
Dr. David Ritzow, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (31)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Ritzow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.

Dr. Ritzow works at Orthopedic & Sports Institute in Appleton, WI with other offices in Shawano, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Sprain or Strain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic & Sports Institute - Main Campus
    2105 E Enterprise Ave, Appleton, WI 54913
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orthopedic & Sports Institute - Shawano
    212 E Green Bay St Ste B, Shawano, WI 54166

Hospital Affiliations
  Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Wrist Sprain or Strain
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 19, 2022
    Dr Ritzow couldn't have had a better bedside manner. He explained my issues and showed me exactly where my tear was in my knee on a prosthetic knee. Extremely personable guy that knows his craft well.
    Mike — Dec 19, 2022
    About Dr. David Ritzow, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

