Overview of Dr. David Robbins, MD

Dr. David Robbins, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Robbins works at Urological Consultants of Florida in North Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.