Dr. David Roos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Roos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Roos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Roos works at
Locations
-
1
Lone Tree Pediatrics10103 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 997-0981Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Centennial8120 S Holly St Ste 100, Centennial, CO 80122 Directions (303) 963-0961
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Roos, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1962504118
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Affil Hosp Prog|University Colo Affil Hospital Program
- University Of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roos works at
Dr. Roos speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Roos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.