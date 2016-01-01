Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Rosenbaum, MD
Overview of Dr. David Rosenbaum, MD
Dr. David Rosenbaum, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Rosenbaum works at
Dr. Rosenbaum's Office Locations
David W. Rosenbaum MD PA1321 NW 14th St Ste 200, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 324-0220
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Rosenbaum, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
