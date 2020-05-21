Dr. David Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rosenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. David Rosenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Socal Plastic Surgery145 N Robertson Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 295-7925
-
2
Rosenberg Plastic Surgery and Institute of Peripheral Nerve Surgery8907 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 295-7925
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?
I had a very pleasant experience with Dr. Rosenberg & his staff. I had a birthmark under my eye that two other doctors (a dermatologist & another plastic surgeon)had attempted to remove, however they could not. Upon meeting Dr. Rosenberg I had a good feeling that the third time was going to be the charm, and it was! The procedure ran seamlessly and I was put at ease as he was describing everything he was doing in detail. I have followed all his directions on how to care for the stitches/scar and two months later it is flat and hardly noticeable. I am looking forward to seeing him again for laser treatment on the scar if needed. He was very kind and funny as well:)
About Dr. David Rosenberg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770618548
Education & Certifications
- Dellon Institute for Peripheral Nerve Surgery
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenberg speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.