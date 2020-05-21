See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. David Rosenberg, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Rosenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Rosenberg works at Rosenberg Plastics Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Socal Plastic Surgery
    145 N Robertson Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 295-7925
  2. 2
    Rosenberg Plastic Surgery and Institute of Peripheral Nerve Surgery
    8907 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 295-7925

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Olive View - UCLA Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?

    May 21, 2020
    I had a very pleasant experience with Dr. Rosenberg & his staff. I had a birthmark under my eye that two other doctors (a dermatologist & another plastic surgeon)had attempted to remove, however they could not. Upon meeting Dr. Rosenberg I had a good feeling that the third time was going to be the charm, and it was! The procedure ran seamlessly and I was put at ease as he was describing everything he was doing in detail. I have followed all his directions on how to care for the stitches/scar and two months later it is flat and hardly noticeable. I am looking forward to seeing him again for laser treatment on the scar if needed. He was very kind and funny as well:)
    alyssa — May 21, 2020
    About Dr. David Rosenberg, MD

