Overview

Dr. David Rosenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Olive View - UCLA Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Rosenberg Plastics Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.