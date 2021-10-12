Dr. David Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rubin, MD
Overview of Dr. David Rubin, MD
Dr. David Rubin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin's Office Locations
- 1 1124 N Church St, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 373-1245
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He was my pediatrician and I was so sad when I aged out of his care. I've taken all 5 of my kids to him since their births. Same day appointment 100% of the time and we always get to see Dr. Rubin. Something I very much dislike about large practices is it seems like you only see your preferred doctor when you're well- you have to see whoever is available when you're sick. Something else I've noticed when I've taken my kids to specialists (podiatrist, orthopedic) is that many in the Greensboro medical community take their own children to Dr. Rubin. Dr. Rubin is the best there is!
About Dr. David Rubin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
