Overview

Dr. David Sable, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa and Bayfront Health Spring Hill.



Dr. Sable works at Academic Alliance Dermatology in Tampa, FL with other offices in Hudson, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.