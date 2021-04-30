Dr. David Schlieben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlieben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schlieben, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 410, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 369-0780
- AdventHealth GlenOaks
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
I was referred to Dr. Schlieben by my internist. He was very patient with all my concerns and questions. I did not have to wait long for a room and he came in to see me in less than 10 minutes. He was very thorough answering all of my questions and laid out a new treatment plan. He explained everything very thoroughly and understandably. His staff was very nice and got an appointment the very next day! Highly recommend!
- Nephrology
- English
- Rush-Presbyterian, St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rush-Presbyterian, St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Nephrology
Dr. Schlieben has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlieben accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlieben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlieben has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Nephrotic Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlieben on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlieben. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlieben.
