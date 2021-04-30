See All Nephrologists in Naperville, IL
Dr. David Schlieben, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Schlieben, MD

Dr. David Schlieben, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Schlieben works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Nephrotic Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schlieben's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    120 Spalding Dr Ste 410, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 369-0780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth GlenOaks
  • Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Nephrotic Syndrome
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hyperkalemia
Nephrotic Syndrome
End-Stage Renal Disease

Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 30, 2021
    I was referred to Dr. Schlieben by my internist. He was very patient with all my concerns and questions. I did not have to wait long for a room and he came in to see me in less than 10 minutes. He was very thorough answering all of my questions and laid out a new treatment plan. He explained everything very thoroughly and understandably. His staff was very nice and got an appointment the very next day! Highly recommend!
    Cathy McMullan — Apr 30, 2021
    Photo: Dr. David Schlieben, MD
    About Dr. David Schlieben, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • 1538166210
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush-Presbyterian, St. Luke's Medical Center
    • Rush-Presbyterian, St. Luke's Medical Center
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    • Nephrology
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Schlieben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlieben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlieben has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlieben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schlieben works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Schlieben’s profile.

    Dr. Schlieben has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Nephrotic Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlieben on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlieben. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlieben.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlieben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlieben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

