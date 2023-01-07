Dr. David Shavelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shavelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Shavelle, MD
Overview
Dr. David Shavelle, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Douglas Park3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (657) 241-8990Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Usc University Hospital1520 San Pablo St Ste 1000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5100
Long Beach Memorial Pathology Medical Group Inc.2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (657) 241-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The electronic pre check-in thru MyChart was awesome. Wait time in the patients lobby & exam room was very short. No waste & I like efficiency. Dr. Shavelle explained the result of my CT exam & reviewed treatment options with me in a manner that is easy to understand. I like his personality.
About Dr. David Shavelle, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shavelle accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shavelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shavelle has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shavelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shavelle speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shavelle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shavelle.
