Overview

Dr. David Shavelle, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Shavelle works at Irvine Barranca in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.