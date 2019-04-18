See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. David Shaver, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Shaver, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Shaver works at Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Charlotte
    1718 E 4th St Ste 404, Charlotte, NC 28204

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 18, 2019
    Dr. Shaver is absolutely wonderful. I have seen him for 3 pregnancies over the last 10 years and can't say enough good things about him.
    — Apr 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Shaver, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1245284058
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tenn
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Tenn Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sparks Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Maternal & Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Shaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaver works at Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Shaver’s profile.

    Dr. Shaver has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

