Dr. David Shaw, MD
Overview of Dr. David Shaw, MD
Dr. David Shaw, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Multicare Covington Medical Center.
Judith Mendenhall Msw Licsw Pllc470 Front St N, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 392-0654
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Good guy. I wish he was still seeing folks in the office, but what can you do... COVID-19 has wrecked a bunch of businesses in the area.
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Dr. Shaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaw has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.