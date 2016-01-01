Dr. David Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Simpson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Simpson, MD
Dr. David Simpson, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Simpson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Simpson's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-7076Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simpson?
About Dr. David Simpson, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316918592
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson works at
Dr. Simpson has seen patients for Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simpson speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.