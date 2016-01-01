Overview of Dr. David Simpson, MD

Dr. David Simpson, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Simpson works at Neurology Faculty Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.