Dr. David Sobanski, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobanski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sobanski, DMD
Overview
Dr. David Sobanski, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Connecticut School of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Sobanski works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Solutions131 New London Tpke Ste 211, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 271-7045
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobanski?
Dr. Sobanski is a very professional and compassionate dentist. He truly cares about his patients being comfortable during any procedure. His front staff and dental associates are amazing. Highly recommended.
About Dr. David Sobanski, DMD
- Dentistry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Male
- 1720088917
Education & Certifications
- Connecticut School of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobanski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sobanski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sobanski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobanski works at
Dr. Sobanski speaks Russian.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobanski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobanski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobanski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobanski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.