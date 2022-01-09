Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Stein, MD
Dr. David Stein, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
Chrysalis Institute1350 S King St Ste 325, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 591-9116
Henry Beck Psyd928 Nuuanu Ave Lowr Level, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 591-9116Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 6:00pmThursday1:00pm - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
As a psychotherapist I have greatly appreciated Dr. Stein’s medication expertise, and his compassion for children and families. Every parent I’ve sent to him has had an excellent experience.
About Dr. David Stein, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1740386341
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
