Dr. David Suholet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suholet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Suholet, MD
Overview of Dr. David Suholet, MD
Dr. David Suholet, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Suholet works at
Dr. Suholet's Office Locations
-
1
A. Benjamin Eubanks MD LLC2751 Buford Hwy NE Ste 204, Atlanta, GA 30324 Directions (404) 325-0100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suholet?
I have gone to Dr Suholet for 10 years and he has controlled my bipolar disorder better than anyone else. He has always been attentive and polite. Robert K
About Dr. David Suholet, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1841304268
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suholet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suholet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suholet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suholet works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Suholet. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suholet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suholet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suholet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.