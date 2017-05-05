Overview of Dr. David Swain, DPM

Dr. David Swain, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Swain works at Southside Office | Outpatient Catheterization & Sleep Labs in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fleming Island, FL, Middleburg, FL, Palatka, FL, St Augustine, FL and Saint Augustine, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.