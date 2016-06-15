Overview of Dr. David Taylor, MD

Dr. David Taylor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Tri Health Orthopaedics&Spine in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.