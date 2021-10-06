Dr. David Thorrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Thorrez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Thorrez, MD
Dr. David Thorrez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.
Dr. Thorrez works at
Dr. Thorrez's Office Locations
Mercy Christian Health2900 Packard Rd Ste 1, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 572-8686Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Empathetic pediatrician- never rushes, always kind, always provides resources and education, engages my children. We’ve been with Dr. D. Thorrez MD for nearly 14 years.
About Dr. David Thorrez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thorrez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thorrez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thorrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thorrez works at
Dr. Thorrez speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thorrez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thorrez.
