Overview

Dr. David Toups, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Toups works at STEPG in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.