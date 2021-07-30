Dr. Urrate has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Urrate, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Urrate, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with The Univ Of Tx Southwestern
David Christian MD Urrate4101 Parkstone Heights Dr, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 637-9090
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Accurate, brilliant, personable, compassionate.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1598872871
- The Univ Of Tx Southwestern
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Urrate accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urrate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urrate has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urrate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Urrate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urrate.
