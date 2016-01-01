Dr. Valent Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Valent Jr, DO
Overview of Dr. David Valent Jr, DO
Dr. David Valent Jr, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vancouver, WA.
Dr. Valent Jr's Office Locations
Eye Care Specialists of Vancouver PC505 NE 87th Ave Ste 465, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 514-7210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Valent Jr, DO
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1851625206
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valent Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valent Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valent Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valent Jr.
