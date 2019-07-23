Overview of Dr. David Vannix, MD

Dr. David Vannix, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Vannix works at Vascular/General Surgery Assocs in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA.