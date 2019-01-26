Overview of Dr. David Wadowski, MD

Dr. David Wadowski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Wadowski works at Eye Care Assoc in Novi, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.