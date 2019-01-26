Dr. David Wadowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wadowski, MD
Overview of Dr. David Wadowski, MD
Dr. David Wadowski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Acute Care Surgeons PC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 150, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 380-8066
Ascension Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 380-8066
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I had an eye infection in December and have had blurry vision ever since. This has been a scary and unnerving experience. Throughout it all doctor wadowski has provided effective treatment, information and reassurance without being patronizing. He is a competent and caring physician and I would not see any other eye doctor that him. He is highly recommended.
About Dr. David Wadowski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Wadowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wadowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wadowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadowski.
