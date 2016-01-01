Dr. David Walton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Walton, MD
Overview of Dr. David Walton, MD
Dr. David Walton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
David Walton MD2 Longfellow Pl Ste 201, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 227-3011
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 523-7900
Richard R Liberthson MD PC8 Hawthorne Pl Ste 110, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 227-3011
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatrics
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1396710364
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology and Pediatrics
Dr. Walton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walton works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Walton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.