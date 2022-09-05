Dr. David Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Weber, MD
Overview
Dr. David Weber, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center and Whitesburg Arh Hospital.
Dr. Weber works at
Locations
Pikeville Medical Centers PME231 Hibbard St, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 218-3592
Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center100 Medical Center Dr, Hazard, KY 41701 Directions (606) 439-1331Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gastroenterology Associates of Hazard Psc200 Medical Center Dr Ste 2B, Hazard, KY 41701 Directions (606) 218-3592
Hospital Affiliations
- Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center
- Whitesburg Arh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a Doctor who has a great bedside manner and down to earth and knows what he’s doing I was grateful for the care he provided for me before I had surgery. So thankful for him
About Dr. David Weber, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Addiction Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.