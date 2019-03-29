Dr. David Westerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Westerman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
North Atlanta Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists993 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste C300, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 250-4530
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Westerman is highly knowledgeable and organized. He listens with intent. He cares. He is open to understanding patients fully and prescribing treatments that are effective and safe. My husband and I have both been patients of Dr. Westerman, and it is a pleasure to meet with him, as he takes time to explain various symptoms, without dumbing them down. He is collaborative and committed to a process that could easily be cold and monotonous. It is clear he wants his patients to succeed.
- Groote Schuur Hospital
- University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Westerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westerman has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Westerman speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Westerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.