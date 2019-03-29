Overview of Dr. David Westerman, MD

Dr. David Westerman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Westerman works at North Atlanta Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.