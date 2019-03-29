See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. David Westerman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Westerman, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.8 (27)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Westerman, MD

Dr. David Westerman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Westerman works at North Atlanta Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Westerman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Atlanta Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists
    993 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste C300, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 250-4530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Westerman?

    Mar 29, 2019
    Dr. Westerman is highly knowledgeable and organized. He listens with intent. He cares. He is open to understanding patients fully and prescribing treatments that are effective and safe. My husband and I have both been patients of Dr. Westerman, and it is a pleasure to meet with him, as he takes time to explain various symptoms, without dumbing them down. He is collaborative and committed to a process that could easily be cold and monotonous. It is clear he wants his patients to succeed.
    — Mar 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Westerman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Westerman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Westerman to family and friends

    Dr. Westerman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Westerman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Westerman, MD.

    About Dr. David Westerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689754699
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Groote Schuur Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Westerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Westerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Westerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Westerman works at North Atlanta Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Westerman’s profile.

    Dr. Westerman has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Westerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Westerman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.