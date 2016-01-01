Dr. David Wight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Wight, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockford, IL. They completed their residency with Maricopa Med Center
Dr. Wight works at
Wight Care Clinic7019 Rote Rd Ste 105, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 398-4632Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ECOH
- MultiPlan
- The Alliance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1740471317
- Maricopa Med Center
- Psychiatry
Dr. Wight accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wight has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.