Dr. David Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Wu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Essex-Hudson Urology256 Broad St # 1, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 520-7998
Essex Hudson Urology217 Chestnut St Ste 2, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 520-7994
Essex Hudson Urology464 Valley Brook Ave # 1, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 Directions (201) 975-4991
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1871533844
- University Of California San Francisco School Of Medicine
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
