Overview of Dr. David Yomtoob, MD

Dr. David Yomtoob, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Yomtoob works at Southern California Eye Consultants Inc. in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.