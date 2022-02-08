Dr. David Ziegler, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziegler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ziegler, DMD
Dr. David Ziegler, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Seekonk, MA. They graduated from Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine.
Gentle Dental Seekonk1201 Fall River Ave, Seekonk, MA 02771 Directions (508) 535-5131
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ziegler took great care of my son Carlos & I. He’s a valued professional, I highly recommend him. His staff is very accommodating & his hygienist is wonderful, we miss going there, only because we live live in RI, our insurance wouldn’t cover our co-pays.
- Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine
Dr. Ziegler accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziegler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziegler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziegler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziegler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziegler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.